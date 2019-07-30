Evening Canoe Float is Wednesday at Lake Catherine

The Winnebago County Conservation Board is once again hosting its extremely popular Evening Canoe Float on Wednesday. From 6 pm to 8 pm that evening, members of the community have the chance to paddle for free around Lake Catherine in Thorpe Park. Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls explains.

Participants are asked to arrive early for the event as it will be a first come first serve event. Those who have t wait have a few options according to Ralls.

Canoeing is not something that is limited to Lake Catherine in Winnebago County. While at the Evening Canoe Float on Wednesday, they can get more information on other canoe float destinations such as the Winnebago River Trail.

The event is free and open to the public.