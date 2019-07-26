Robert F. Kraft, 80, of Kanawha, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

Memorial services for Bob Kraft will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Kanawha Lutheran Church, 124 West Fourth Street in Kanawha, with Pastor Geoffrey White officiating. Burial will be held in Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Kanawha.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street in Kanawha, and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

118 East Second Street

Kanawha, Iowa 50447

641-762-3211