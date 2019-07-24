Winnebago Industries Gives WIT Museum a New Look

With the WIT Rally in full swing, participants can now take advantage of some new twists on attractions. For example, most everyone associated with Winnebago Industries is aware of their museum. However, the museum has been given a makeover. Chad Reece, Director of Marketing, explains the makeover.

Reece says some of the new displays give visitors and residents a look at Winnebago information they probably have never heard. It also gives residents and visitors a look at what is to come in the future of Winnebago.

In the past, the displays have been somewhat inaccessible to those who cannot climb stairs. That has now changed according to Forest City Chamber of Commerce Director Kathy Rollefson.

Reece also said that when the building was built in the 1980s, it was an interesting design, but they want it to be accessible to everyone. Reece wants residents and visitors of all abilities to see the past and future of Winnebago.

The artifacts tell the past history of Winnebago Industries and are on display in the museum exhibit area.

The museum is open Monday thru Friday from 8 am to 5 pm in the Winnebago Industries Visitors Center.