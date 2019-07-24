Hancock County Submits to DNR Request

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will call a truce with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, rather than battle it out in court as to which group is in the right…in a right of way issue. The supervisors decided to agree to the Iowa DNR terms and apply for a permit to continue a tree clearing project in the South Main of Drainage District’s 1 & 2. Supervisor Jerry Tlach explains.

The project involves removal of nearly 5 miles of trees which are assumed to be the root cause of drainage obstruction issues in those districts, Tlach says.

Although the Hancock County Board of Supervisors and its council do not agree with the DNR’s request for a permit due to the drainage districts’ legal right of way, the board wants to avoid costly and prolonged litigation, Tlach says.