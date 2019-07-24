Hancock County Fair Has a Number of 4-H and FFA Events Today

The Hancock County District Fair continues today with an all-day scavenger hunt. The hunt begins at 8 am and kicks off a number of 4-H and FFA events. The swine weigh-in, the horse and pony check-in, the Open Textile, Arts and Crafts, and Wood Working check-in all take place at 8 am. Then at 9 am the 4-H exhibit building opens for the day.

At 10 am the 4-H and FFA Poultry Show begin along with a magic show and the opening of the Hancock County Ag Museum. There will be an antique tractor display, a children’s sandbox, and a film on old farming practices.

At 1 pm the Open Textile, Arts and Crafts judging begin in the Open Building followed by a magic show on the Free Stage. From 3 pm to 5 pm the Sheep, Goat, and Dairy Goat Weigh-in takes place.

Evening entertainment begins at 4 pm with a three-ring super circus north of the three seasons building. This is followed by the Commercial Buildings opening at 5 pm along with the Chamberlain Quality Carnival Show. Grandstand gates will also open at 5 pm and the Fair Princess Contest will take place at that same time. At 5:30 pm, the Fair Queen Contest will take place featuring Abigail Pannoff, Liliana Hill, Marissa Eekhoff, and Rebekah Larson as the contestants.

At 6:30 pm, the Outlaw Tractor and Truck Pull will take place in the Grandstand. There are several classes including the 4 wheel drive trucks, the Light Super Stock Tractors, the Diesel Super Stock tractors, and the Super Farm Tractors will all compete. Tickets are $15 for adults, kids 5-12 are $5 while children 4 and under are free.