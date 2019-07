The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive today in the Winnebago Industries River Oaks building located at 1005 Highway 69 S. The drive will take place from 10 am to 2 pm.

The drive is being held during the annual Winnebago Grand National Rally but is not limited to its participants. To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, or call 1 (800) RED CROSS (733-2767).

The blood drive is sponsored by Winnebago Industries.