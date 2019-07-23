IGHSAU State Softball Update

Fort Dodge, Iowa –

Class 1A #6 Bishop Garrigan was 1 hit by the #3 team Clarksville.

Class 2A #3 Central Springs was the first upset of the week in Fort Dodge falling to #6 Alta-Aurelia 2-0.

Class 3A #8 Algona was the underdog Monday night when taking the field against championship hopefully Davenport Assumption. Assumption jumped out early 3-0, but Algona kept fighting. The Bulldogs scored 2 runs to bring them within 1. In the 7th Assumption shut the door to reach the Class 3A semifinal 3-2.

