Baseball Postseason Scores From 7/22

North Iowa –

Class 1A – Saint Ansgar 13 North Butler 5. The game was restarted Monday after being postponed in the 1st innings on Saturday. North Butler had a 1-0 lead at the time the game was stopped due to rain. Saint Ansgar will play South Winneshiek in Decorah tonight for a chance at State.

Class 3A – Charles City is one win away from Des Moines. The Comets are the #3 seed in Substate 3 and defeated #2 seed Waverly-Shellrock 7-3. The Comets now get a date with 37-2 Xavier in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.

Class 4A – After a promising regular-season, which saw the Mohawks ranked 10th in Class 4A came to an end last night. Ankeny, the number 3 seed in Substate 2, got the best of Mason City 9-2. The Mohawks were the #2 Seed while the Hawks were seeded third. The Hawks will now play Des Moines Roosevelt who had a semifinal bye as they are the #1 seed.

