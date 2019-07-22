Zuehl Pleads Guilty to Possession Charges

Weston Zuehl of Albert Lea, MN, was sentenced on the charge of Count 1, “Eluding,” a class D felony, and Count 2, “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on November 17, 2017. For Count 1, Zuehl was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The prison sentence, fine and applicable surcharges were suspended. Zuehl was placed on probation for a period of 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. For Count 2, Zuehl was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and costs. Zuehl was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.