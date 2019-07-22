Wright County Board to Hold an Informational Meeting

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet in Clarion at the courthouse on Monday with essentially three items to review. The first will be the Quarterly Recorders Report which the board is expected to pass. Then they will review the nomination of Tiffini Toliver ARNP to the list of Medical Examiner Investigators for Wright County.

The board will then recess until 1:30 pm when they will hold an informational meeting with landowners in Drainage District 117. At issue is a ditch that has blown out and is now self re-routing into forested and open areas. The board will hear from landowners and engineers on options to try and correct the problem. That meeting will take place at the Wright County Courthouse on Monday afternoon.