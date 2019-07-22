Winnebago Board May Vacate Roads and Explore Drainage Options

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors may have a quick agenda on Tuesday at 9 am when they hold their weekly meeting. The board will first hear from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders on the current state of secondary roads. Resurfacing projects are currently underway in various parts of the county and Meinders will address those along with any new projects the board would like done.

During the discussion with Meinders, the board will address the vacating of a right of way on specific roads in Logan Township. The roads in question initially had curve designs that were later straightened during reconstruction. The right of ways, however, remained. The board will vacate those lingering right of ways so that they no longer apply.

Drainage matters will also be discussed. Drainage projects have already begun, but one in particular remains proposed. Drainage District 48’s Main Tile line needs to be cleaned and possibly repaired. The board will go through the process of hiring an engineer to investigate it and draw up project plans. Kris Oswald, Drainage Clerk for the county wants to reclassify it as well so that more accurate levies can be assessed to property owners.

The meeting will take place in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City.