Ione R. Nelson, 83, of Forest City died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City, Iowa surrounded by her children after a long and courageous battle with multiple myeloma. Ione was an inspiration to many as she continued to stay positive and never wavered in her love of life throughout the fifteen years since she was initially diagnosed.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.

Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, IA.

Interment will be in the Bethel Lutheran Cemetery in Vinje, Iowa.

The family requests that memorials may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com

