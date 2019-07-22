Gabrielson Sentenced on Burglary Charges

Kurt Gabrielson of Ankeny, was sentenced on the charges of Count 1 “Burglary in the Second Degree,” a class C felony; Count 2 “Extortion,” a class D felony, and Count 3 “Extortion,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on March 6, 2018. For Count 1, Gabrielson was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years and ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The prison sentence, fine and applicable surcharges were suspended. Gabrielson was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. For each Count 2 and Count 3, Gabrielson was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The prison sentence, fine and applicable surcharges were suspended. Gabrielson was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.