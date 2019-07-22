Diane E. Holck Smith, 77, of Belmond passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3rd Street North East in Belmond, with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

A Rosary and Scriptural Wake Service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 4:30 PM, with visitation to follow until 7:00 PM, at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248