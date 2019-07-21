The Winnebago County Fair Parade is today in Thompson and this year the Grand Marshalls are an organization that has shown dedication to both the fair and the community.

The Thompson Lions Club, which was chartered in 1960, will be the honored guests for a parade they normally participate in. As far as the fair is concerned, they typically serve food and ice cream. Part of the money from what they raise typically goes to the fair. They will also part of the money raised to support a scholarship for Thompson graduates from North Iowa High School.

The parade begins at 1:30 pm from the city park and ends on Harrison Street in Thompson.