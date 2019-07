The weather has been unpredictable from hot to cold in the last year, but that’s not the case for the unemployment rate. Iowa Workforce Development’s Donna Burkett says June keep the run intact.

Burkett says the rate stayed the same despite some job growth.

She says it looks like things have just leveled off without any major changes.

Things don’t look to be changing much.

The U-S unemployment rate increased slightly to 3.7% in June.