Larry W. Suntken, age 71, of Belmond, IA, died, Friday, July 19, 2019, at MercyOne-North Iowa Hospice, Mason City, IA.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 1:30 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 2rd Avenue NE, Belmond, IA. The Reverend Art Zewert will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5-7 Pm at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA, and will continue one hour prior to the services at church Wednesday.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.