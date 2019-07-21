Puckerbrush Festivities Conclude Today

The final day of Puckerbruch Days activities is today. The day begins with an omelet breakfast at the Forest City Airport beginning at 7 am. The breakfast will continue until 11 am. This will be followed by the Heritage Festival from 8 am until 4 pm at the Heritage Park of North Iowa.

The event provides an opportunity for attendees to go back in time and experience life on the farm and in the home in older times. Organizer Jim Ouhlman explains the order of events on Sunday.

Attendees will have the chance to see a number of collections that are primarily from the area.

Some of these are very familiar while still other items are not so familiar.

The festival opens at 8 am on Sunday and continues until 5 pm. There will be a church service at 9 am.

The Mansion Museum will open from 1 pm to 4 pm and offer tours about the history of the area and it includes the Governor Terry Branstad Room where a large collection of Branstad items are on display.

An afternoon performance of the musical The Sound of Music will take place at the Boman Fine Arts Center beginning at 2 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Then the “Super Heros” themed festival will conclude as the Forest Fire and Police Departments will go head to head in a charity softball match. Josh Douglas, one of the organizers explains.

Families of the Fallen is a nonprofit organization that honors those who have fallen in the line of duty, be it as a fire-fighter, police officer, ambulatory worker, or by serving in the military. The families that are left behind are honored at the Country Thunder Iowa Concerts with front row seating, free food, and other amenities.

The event is set up much like a National Night Out event.

Light concessions will be available, but Douglas suggests you bring food with you. Again, the game is Sunday at 5 pm at the Forest City High School Baseball Field.