Two Area Blood Drives Take Place Next Week

LifeServe Blood Center is offering two blood drives this week that will help supply 120 hospitals and medical centers across Iowa. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are available by calling (800) 287-4903.

The first blood drive will take place in Corwith on Wednesday, July 24th from 3:30 pm until 6:30 pm. The drive will take place in the Corwith Community Center located at 110 Wayne Street.

The second drive is located in the Klemme Community Center at 204 East Main Street. The drive will take place from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

Persons wishing to donate should be in good health and over 18. Those who are younger should have the consent of their parent or guardian. If you have questions regarding qualification, call (800) 287-4903.