SATURDAY MORNING FISHING REPORT: Fishing is Strong on Area Lakes

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the low 80’s. Bluegill – Slow: Use crawlers fished under a bobber in Town Bay off the stone piers, the floating dock, and the fish house. Try also the rock pile off Gunshot Hill as fish have moved deeper. Walleye – Slow: Use leeches and crankbaits near the inlet bridge along Ice House Point shoreline, the east end near the outlet, or rock piles off Cottonwood Point and the east basin. Mornings and evenings are best. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a crawler or cut bait fished on the bottom near the stone piers along Ice House Point shoreline, near the inlet bridge and the rock piles off Shotgun Hill and Cottonwood Point. Any rocky shoreline should be good places to target catfish this time of year. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch fish about anywhere in the lake along the shore using traditional bass lures and topwater baits. Try the Ice House point shore, east shore near the outlet, and the inlet bay near the inlet bridge.

Brushy Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Use minnow or crawler on a jig fished near submerged structure in 5-10 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Use crawlers and small minnows fished under a bobber near shore and submerged structure. Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch bass along the shore near weed lines using traditional bass lures. Try weedless and topwater lures.

North Twin Lake

Water temperature is in the low 80’s. Water clarity is around 3 feet. Walleye – Fair: Pull crankbaits or fish live bait in areas where walleye gather to eat baitfish near vegetation and inlets. Early mornings or evenings are best.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

White Bass – Fair: Use leeches, crawlers, and twisters. Walleye – Fair: Try leeches or pull crankbaits along the dredge cuts on the east side of the lake and to the west of the big island. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait, stink bait or crawlers fished on the bottom. Target areas with rocky structure.

For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Beeds Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish a small tube jig to catch the suspended fish.

Clear Lake

The water temperature is in the low 80’s. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are having success slip bobber fishing the rock reefs with a jig and leech and fishing under docks with a minnow. Channel Catfish – Good: Drift fish the rock reefs with a jig and crawlers. Yellow Bass – Fair: Fish the edge of vegetation in 4 to 6 feet of water with a small piece of crawler or leech.

Crystal Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits fished on the edge of the vegetation. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small piece of crawler fished under a bobber. Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish a minnow or tube jig in the dredge cut.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are biting on a variety of baits.

For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

Center Lake

Bluegill – Good: Anglers report catching large angler acceptable sized fish.

East Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Good: Fish have moved shallow; fish deeper wooden docks for the best action or from docks at dusk for good action.

Five Island Lake

Channel Catfish – Good: Local bait shop reports a good bite with large fish being caught. Walleye – Fair: Some fish are being caught.

Lake Pahoja

Bluegill – No Report: Recent surveys show good numbers of angler acceptable size and larger bluegill in the lake.

Lost Island Lake

Walleye – Fair: Report of 14 – 18 inch fish being caught. Yellow Bass – Fair: Anglers report that the yellow bass action has started. Channel Catfish – Good: Good numbers of large angler acceptable size fish continue to be caught. Use cut bait to provide plenty of pole bending action.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Good: Boat anglers report that walleye fishing has been hit or miss. Troll crankbaits or other popular walleye baits for the best action. Yellow Perch – No Report: Recent surveys show good numbers of fish approaching 11 inches.

Spirit Lake

Walleye – Good: Report of walleyes being caught in the flats; don’t overlook the weed edges. Use leeches and slip bobbers or troll crankbaits. Yellow Perch – Good: Good numbers of fish are being caught. Try a yellow and white mini jig tipped with wigglers fished in the outside edges of the weed beds. Move often to find active fish.

Trumbull Lake

Northern Pike – Good: Cast traditional northern baits below the spillway; fish areas with calm spots.

West Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Good: Bluegill action has picked up; fish the outside weed edges for larger sized bluegill.

For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are rising, but could change depending on localized shower activity. Water is dirty and flowing fast. Use caution when boating; submersed hazards are not visible. Channel Catfish – Good: Use worms and cheese or stink baits fished on the river bottom. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits or crankbaits fished deep. Walleye – Fair: Try a jig and twister tail or worm fished in the eddies and slack water.

Decorah District Streams

Wild parsnip is at peak bloom; use caution when walking through this plant to get to your favorite stream. Keep your arms and legs covered to avoid nasty blisters. A few streams are not stocked in July and August; water temperatures tend to get too warm for trout. Check the 2019 trout stream stocking calendar or call the stocking number at 563-927-5736 to find out when your favorite trout stream will be stocked. Brown Trout – Good: Brown trout are feasting on terrestrial insects washing into the stream from the storms. Try also crayfish. Rainbow Trout – Good: A crappie or bluegill set-up works great for trout fishing. Put a piece of cheese or small piece of worm on a hook under a bobber in a good hole and wait. Brook Trout – Fair: With dirtier water, try using woolly buggers, San Juan worms or other subsurface flies and lures.

Lake Hendricks

Water temperatures are in the low 80’s. Clarity is improving, but an algae bloom is starting. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie are hit or miss. Fish deeper water. A slow troll might get one to come to a hook. Bluegill – Fair: Find fish in deeper water on the edge of weed beds. Use a small piece of worm under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use topwater lures fished in the edge of weeds. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish are biting. Use worms, stink bait or cheese baits. Leave your bait on the bottom until you feel a tug; set the hook.

Lake Meyer

Water temperatures are in the low 80’s. An algae bloom is starting. Anglers reporting hit or miss action for panfish. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Channel Catfish – Good.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water remains dirty and flows are high. Use care when paddling; submersed logs and rocks are not visible. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits or jig tipped with plastic tails fished in the deeper pools and eddies. Walleye – Fair: Fish undercut ledges and brush piles.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water remains dirty. Pop-up showers will cause the water to stay dirty. Use caution on the water; high flows and limited visibility can cause dangerous conditions for paddlers.Smallmouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Fair.

Volga Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid 80’s. A green algal bloom is present. With warmer temperatures, fish are moving to deeper water. Bluegill – Fair: Fish found at depths of 6 feet or less. Black Crappie – Fair: Slowly troll through the lake to find suspended fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Channel Catfish – Excellent.

Typical summer weather for the weekend; scattered showers possible with high heat and humidity. Temperatures in the low 90’s for highs to upper 70’s for lows. Flows remain high on area rivers; many have poor visibility. Use care when on any waterbody. Fish action slowed with higher temperatures. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Largemouth Bass – Good: Use topwater baits early morning and late evening. Try also spinnerbaits, crankbaits and plastics. Bluegill – Fair: Try a piece of nightcrawler under a slip bobber around structure. Channel Catfish – Good: Use stink bait or cut baits off of the old beach area; early morning or evening hours are best.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Anglers are catching a few walleye, smallmouth bass and channel catfish. Channel Catfish – Fair: Stink baits, cut baits or chicken livers are a deadly combination for channel cats this time of year. Walleye – Fair: Use a half of nightcrawler on a jig. Crankbaits work well to target larger walleye. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try top-water baits early morning or evening.

George Wyth Lake

Anglers have been catching northern pike on George Wyth Lake. Northern Pike – Good: Try casting artificial spoons or spinnerbaits along flooded shorelines or trolling for good pike action.

Harold Getty Lake

Anglers have been catching northern pike on Harold Getty Lake. Northern Pike – Good: Try casting artificial spoons or spinnerbaits along flooded shorelines or trolling for some good pike action.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Anglers are catching a few walleye and smallmouth bass on the Maquoketa River. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try top-water baits early morning or evening. Walleye – Fair: Use a half of nightcrawler on a jig this time of year. Crankbaits work well to target larger walleye.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Anglers are catching a few walleye and smallmouth bass on the Shell Rock River. Walleye – Fair: Fish a half of nightcrawler on a jig this time of year. Crankbaits work well to target larger walleye. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try top-water baits early morning or evening.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

There have been no reports for the Wapsipinicon River. but conditions should favor success for walleye, smallmouth bass and channel catfish. Walleye – Fair: Use a half of nightcrawler on a jig this time of year. Crankbaits work well to target larger walleye. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try top-water baits early morning or evening. Channel Catfish– Fair: Use stink bait or cut baits; early morning or evening hours are best.

Interior rivers are in good condition for angling opportunities. Reports are only fair for most species as we are in the heat of summer. Trout streams are in excellent conditions. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level at Lansing dropped to 11.7 feet, but is expected to rise slowly to 12 feet over the next week. Water temperature is 78 degrees. Lansing ramp is accessible. New Albin ramp remains closed due to flood damage to Army Road. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for bass near woody structure along the main channel. Black Crappie – Slow: A few crappie are still being caught, but the bite has slowed. Bluegill – Good: Look for bluegills near snags in side channels. Keep moving to find active fish. Northern Pike – Good: Look for pike near cold water streams flowing into the river. Flathead Catfish – Slow: Flatheads should be done spawning. After the spawn, they will be more active at night. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish spawn is over. It’s a good time to catch catfish on stink bait. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum bite will be getting good. Fish a worm on the bottom along main channel borders. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Look for smallmouth near rocky areas along the main channel.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level at Lynxville is 21 feet and is expected to remain at that level over the next week. Sny Magill ramp is still closed. Lynxville ramp is open. Water temperature is 80 degrees. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for bass near woody structure along the main channel. Bluegill – Good: Look for bluegills near snags in side channels. Keep moving to find active fish. Northern Pike – Good: Look for pike near coldwater streams flowing into the river. Flathead Catfish – Slow: Flatheads should be done spawning. After the spawn, they will be more active at night. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish spawn is over. It’s a good time to catch catfish on stink bait. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum bite will be getting good. Fish a worm on the bottom along main channel borders. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Look for smallmouth near rocky areas along the main channel.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level at Guttenberg is 12 feet and is expected to remain at that level or rise slightly over the next week. The Guttenberg city ramp is open, but that may change if river levels rise. Water temperature is 78 degrees at the lock & dam. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for bass near woody structure along the main channel. Bluegill – Good: Look for bluegills near snags in side channels. Keep moving to find active fish. Northern Pike – Good: Look for pike near coldwater streams flowing into the river. Flathead Catfish – Slow: Flatheads should be done spawning. After the spawn, they will be more active at night. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish spawn is over. It’s a good time to catch catfish on stink bait. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum bite will be getting good. Fish a worm on the bottom along main channel borders. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Look for smallmouth near rocky areas along the main channel.

Water levels have fallen slightly, but are expected to level off or slightly increase with recent rains. Water remains over the tops of many islands, making it difficult to find shoreline cover. Some boat ramps are still closed; others have water to the top of the ramp and may be difficult for some boats to put in. Water temperatures are near 80 degrees.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels should recede this week. Levels should drop out of action flood stage and are near 13 feet feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 15 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is improving. The water temperature is 80 degrees. Many boat ramps still have flood debris on them. Please be patient for cleanup efforts at ramps and parks. Channel Catfish – Good: We are near the tail end of the channel catfish spawn; still try to float bobbers along rock lines and use leaches for bait. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use flashy spinners in the tailwater areas. White Bass – Good: Some schools of white bass are being found feeding along flooded shorelines or in the tailwaters. Bluegill – Fair: Some bluegills are starting to be caught out of slack water areas. Walleye – No Report: When conditions are good, we see a lot of walleye being caught. Most anglers are using crankbaits to get to hungry fish. When water falls a few more feet expect, walleye action will pick up. Black Crappie – Fair: A few crappie are being taken from assorted backwaters where flow is reduced. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Large freshwater drum can be taken on a crayfish and egg sinker combo fished in moderate current areas. Flathead Catfish – Good: Lots of bank poles are being set with live bait for flathead cats.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water levels will recede later this week. Bellevue tailwater is near 12.5 feet at Lock and Dam 12. Water clarity is good. The water temperature is 80 degrees. Most boat ramps are closed or have debris on them. The Bellevue City Ramp is open; the DNR ramp has water on it once again. Please be patient for cleanup efforts at ramps and parks. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Clear flooded areas like Spring Lake have been good. Green Island wildlife area has been good for bass at times this year. White Bass – Good: Small white bass are being caught in the tailwaters with small spinners. The white bass bite has tailed off with the recent rains and cloudy water. Channel Catfish – Good: We are nearing the end of the channel catfish spawn; float a bobber and leach along rock lines for late spawning channel cats. Bluegill – Good: Good numbers of bluegills are starting to be caught out of slack water areas. Walleye – Fair: Expect the crankbait bite of walleyes to pick up if the water falls a foot or two. Pumpkinseed – Good: Good catches of this colorful sunfish are being reported in clear backwater areas and in the Green Island wildlife area. Simple bobber and worm works best. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching a few black crappie out of backwater areas using minnows. Freshwater Drum – Good: Large freshwater drum can be taken on crayfish in moderate current areas. Flathead Catfish – Good: Lots of bank poles are being used for flathead right now. Most anglers are using live green sunfish or bullheads for bait.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels will recede this week. Levels are near 13.8 feet at Fulton Lock and Dam, 15 feet at Camanche and 9 feet at LeClaire. Water clarity is good. The water temperature is around 81 degrees. Many boat ramps will have flood debris on them. Please be patient for cleanup efforts at ramps and parks. White Bass – Fair: Use small spinners in the tailwater areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Finding clear water in the upper ends of backwaters can yield some nice largemouth bass. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish are abundant and easily caught in flooded conditions. Fish near the shorelines, especially in rock habitats. The spawning season is nearing an end for channel catfish, but you can still catch some by floating a bobber and leach along rock lines. Freshwater Drum – Good: Use a crayfish fished with an egg sinker in moderate current areas. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead catfish prefer to eat live fish; use a bullhead or green sunfish near large river snags.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are near 13.5 feet at Rock Island. Levels should recede out of action flood stage this week. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 81 degrees. Some boat ramps are flooded or will have debris on them. Please be patient for cleanup efforts at ramps and parks. Channel Catfish – Fair: Float a bobber and leach along rock piles as the water recedes. Channel cats are nearing the end of their spawning season. Freshwater Drum – Good: Lots of drum are in the system; use a simple egg sinker and worm rig in moderate current areas.

Water levels should recede out of action flood levels this week. It has been a tough yeae; it will take some time to get all the boat ramps and campgrounds open. Some will remain closed or will have debris on them for a while. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 12.84 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet at Davenport. River stage is 13.26 feet at Fairport and flood stage is 14 feet. River level is forecast to start rising on Sunday. Walleye – Slow: Reports of walleyes being caught in Sunset Marina on jigs and twister tails. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use stink bait fished around brush piles and snags along the main channel or side channels. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Some largemouth bass are being caught in Sunset Marina. Bluegill – Fair: Some bluegills are being caught in Sunset Marina. Try fishing with pieces of worm or waxworms under a bobber. White Bass – Slow: Some white bass are being caught in Sunset Marina casting jigs and twister tails.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 12.10 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine. Flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 13.98 feet at Muscatine and flood stage is 16 feet. The gates are still out of the water at the lock and dam. Kilpeck and Big Timber boat ramps are still closed. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 13.39 feet at Lock and Dam 17 above New Boston. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 17. River stage is 13.03 feet at Keithsburg and flood stage is 14 feet. The Toolsboro landing is closed due to high water. The hawkeye dolbee access will have some water over the parking lot. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week due to the high water.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 9.76 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. River stage is 14.82 feet at Burlington and flood stage is 15 feet. River stage at Fort Madison is 527.81 feet and flood stage is 528 feet. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week.

River levels have been falling the past few days. Current river level forecast has levels starting to rise on Sunday. Some boat ramps are still closed due to high water. Main channel water clarity is poor. Main channel water temperature is around 81 degrees. We have not received much for fishing reports this week. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

The fish have moved out deep with some bass moving in shallow before the sun gets things hot. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few bass in 5 to 6 feet of water around the flooded timber. Bluegill – Fair: With the heat, switch to fishing early mornings and late evening. Concentrate your efforts around the brush piles near the upper end and the flooded timber near deep water at the lower end. Black Crappie – Slow: Look for crappies out in the trees and brush piles in 6 to 7 feet of water. The bite slowed some since last week, maybe because the bluegill bite is drawing more anglers. Channel Catfish – Good: Fish near the rocks on the dam jetties and island to catch some nice catfish.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa River is below bank full and dropping fast. Use caution; the water is still moving fast. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try stink bait or grass frogs this time of year. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flatheads are mostly done spawning and are starting to get back on the feed.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature was 84 degrees on July 15. Water clarity is 29 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Look for bass around the mounds in the deeper water at the upper end and around the rip-rap at the lower end of the lake. Early morning or late evening is best. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are out deep. Start out in 10 to 12 feet of water early in the morning. Channel Catfish – Fair: Most catfish have moved into deeper water; start along the old creek channel.

Lake Darling

The water temperature remains around 85 degrees. Water clarity is running just over two feet.Early before the sun gets hot is the best time to fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are out around the rock piles and brush piles in 6-10 feet of water coming in shallower early in the morning before it gets hot. Bluegill – Fair: Most bluegills have moved off into deeper water (8-10 feet) around the rock piles and brush piles. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish have wrapped up the spawn. Try drift fishing with cut bait along the old creek channel in the lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Slow drift or troll over the habitat in 10 to 12 feet of water. Early morning or late evening the best.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperature is holding in the low 80’s. Hot weather is keeping angler numbers down. Largemouth Bass – Good: Anglers continue to catch bass; work them out along the edges of the weed beds and around the trees and brush piles in 4-6 feet of water using soft plastics. Black Crappie – Good: Anglers continue to pick up crappies out around edges of the flooded timber in 8 to 10 feet of water. Try vertical jigging or using a slip bobber and minnow. Bluegill – Fair: The hot weather has put a quick end to the spawn. Look for the bluegills around the deeper habitat now. Channel Catfish – Fair: The spawn is mostly over. Start working the areas below the flow under the causeway and along the creek channel.

Skunk River (Coppock to Mississippi River)

The Skunk River is down to about half bank full. Channel Catfish – Fair: Some decent catfish have been working the flats around the sandbars at night. This is also the time of the year to collect a few grass frogs for bait.

For more information on the above lake, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Cedar River (Cedar Rapids to Moscow)

Channel Catfish – Good.

Central Park Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Fish up to 8 inches have been reported. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most fish are 11-12 inches.

Central Park Pond

Located just west of Central Park Lake. Bluegill – Fair. Channel Catfish – Fair.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level as of July 18 is 687 feet (normal summer pool is 683 feet). Channel Catfish – Fair: Slow troll or drift cut bait in the channel.

Diamond Lake

Channel Catfish – Good: Stink bait or chicken liver works best.Best bite is early and late in the day. Bluegill – Fair: Try worms or small jigs in deeper brush. Black Crappie – Fair: Try deeper brush or drift the basin with jigs for suspended fish.

Green Castle Lake

Walleye – Fair: Some fish are being picked up on leeches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber frogs.

Iowa Lake (Iowa County)

Bluegill – Fair: Some nice sized fish are being caught. Largemouth Bass – Slow. Black Crappie – Slow. Channel Catfish – Fair: Early and late in the day is best.

Iowa River (Marshalltown to Coralville Lake)

Channel Catfish – Good: Frogs work well as bait.

Lake Macbride

Only outboards 10 hp or less may be operated on the lake. Water temperatures are in the mid 80’s. Walleye – Fair: Troll or cast in 8-10 feet of water; target weed or rock edges. Black Crappie – Slow. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Cast crankbaits or swimbaits along windblown rock or rock breaks. Topwaters can work early and late in the day. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing around the weed edges and shallow rock/weed. Channel Catfish – Fair. Bluegill – Fair: Target rock reefs in 8-10 feet of water or around shoreline rip-rap. Size is marginal.

Otter Creek Lake

Bluegill – Good. Yellow Bass – Good. Channel Catfish – Good: Evenings have been best. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The main ramp and parking lot will be closed starting July 8 for repaving. It will most likely be closed for a couple months. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs or worms in shallow pockets. Muskellunge – Slow: A few fish were reported this week. Yellow Perch – Slow: Some 8 inch perch are being caught. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Target windblown rock or drop-offs during the day; look for surface activity at sunrise/sunset.

Sand Lake

You must have a trout stamp to fish for and/or possess trout. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Fish up to 2 pounds are being caught on the surface early in the mornings. Black Crappie – Slow: A few 10-12 inch crappies are being picked up.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits along the rock jetties and the face of the dam. Use topwater lures early and late in the day in the same locations. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try dead chubs or nightcrawlers in 4-8 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a waxworm. Sorting is needed for larger fish.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler around the rock jetties. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use rubber worms or spinnerbaits around the fishing jetties and along the face of the dam. Try also topwater lures in the mornings and evenings. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers or chicken liver around the rocky shores.

Lake Sugema

Largemouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits in areas with rocked shorelines. Use topwater lures early and late in the day. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs tipped with a minnow around the flooded timber and submerged structure. Keep moving until you find active fish. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a waxworm or chunk of nightcrawler around the shoreline. Also try open areas in the aquatic vegetation.

Lake Wapello

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dead chubs along the shore. Don’t fish too deep, most lakes have stratified. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits around rock jetties and submerged cedar trees. Try topwater lures in the same areas. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs along the shorelines and around the aquatic vegetation.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 908.63 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or shad sides fished in shorelines with the wind blowing into them. Black Crappie – Slow: Try jigs and minnows along rocky shores and around structure. Catch suspended with small crankbaits. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Anglers have been successful trolling crankbaits along rocky shores. Anglers are also catching wipers with slip bobbers and nightcrawlers. Walleye – Slow: Try trolling baits that imitate gizzard shad over submerged points or along rocky shores.

Red Haw Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dead chubs along the shorelines. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs fished around the shores and submerged structure. Tip your jig with a waxworm. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits around brush piles and other submerged structure.

The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Fair: Walleye fishing is slower after the gizzard shad hatch. Use live bait on jigs, trolling spinner rigs and shad imitating crankbaits in the upper half of the lake around road beds humps and weed edges in 10 feet of water and less. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Troll shad imitating crankbaits and spoons throughout the lake.

Des Moines River (Stratford to Saylorville Lake)

Channel Catfish – Excellent: Use stink baits or cut baits.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Slowly troll jigs 3 to 6 feet deep. Good areas to troll are mid-lake between the boat ramp and the beach and from the beach north to the next bend. Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch quality 3 to 6 pound bass with shallow diving crankbaits and soft plastics around the tree falls and submerged stumps throughout the lake. Fish at depths of 8 feet and shallower.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Bass – Good: Troll spoons and crankbaits in the main lake from the marina down to the dam.

Roberts Creek Lake

White Crappie – Good: Drift jigs 3 to 6 feet deep in the lower half of the lake.

Saylorville Reservoir

White Bass – Good: Troll or cast shad imitating spoons and shallow diving crankbaits. Start from the Sandpiper boat ramp to the marina cove and out from Oak Grove Beach.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Green Valley Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches using small jigs or worms under a bobber fished near cedar tree brush piles during early morning or late evening.

Little River Watershed Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 9 inches with small jigs or nightcrawlers fished near cedar tree brush piles during early morning or late evening. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try finesse plastics or topwater baits fished in the early morning or late evening along the weed line for largemouth bass of all sizes. Walleye – Slow: Try jigs tipped with a leech or nightcrawler fished along the weed line during the early morning or late evening for walleye up to 22 inches long. Channel Catfish – Slow: Catch channel catfish up to 10 pounds with worms or prepared baits fished along main lake points.

Three Mile Lake

Walleye – Fair: Catch walleye up to 14 inches with jigs tipped with a leech or minnow fished near main lake points, fish mounds or the roadbed. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 9 inches with nightcrawlers or leeches under a bobber fished along the fish mounds during early morning or late evening. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try topwater baits fished early morning or late evening along the weed line for largemouth bass up to 20 inches.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try top-water baits fished along the weed line in the early morning or late evening for largemouth bass of all sizes. Black Crappie – Fair: Drift jigs in the main basin during the early morning or late evening for crappie up to 10 inches long. Bluegill – Fair: Drift jigs in the main basin during the early morning or late evening for bluegill up to 8.5 inches long.

Water temperature in most Mount Ayr district lakes is in the mid-80’s. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.