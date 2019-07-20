Puckerbrush Days Continue in Forest City

Puckerbrush Days are now in day three of events with today being the busiest of all four days. Registration for the 5K Walk/Run takes place on the Salveson Hall Porch at 6:30 am. The race itself begins at 7:30 am and the half-mile run begins at 8 am. Both will begin on south 6th Street. The pancake breakfast with the American Legion begins at 7 am and continues until 9:30 am. The kid’s fishing tournament for children up the age of 12 starts off at 7:30 am. It will take place off the shores of the Winnebago River where fishing has been reported to be fair overall for most breeds of fish.

At 9 am, the Craft and Vendor Show begins and the Boy Scouts Snack Shack also will open until 4 m. The food court will open at 10 am and remain open until the close of activities today.

The parade will begin at 10 am with the theme “Super Heros”. It will start at the John K. Hanson Drive and a large number of entrants are expected for the parade this year.

The 11 am hour will see bounce houses open up and the Dunk Tank Challenge will begin. The Rotary’s famous chicken barbeque will open up at that time and continue until it is gone. Registrations will also be taken for the Kid’s Power Pedal Pull. The hand-powered Kiddie Train Rides will begin and the National Guard will offer rock climbing. In the gazebo on the courthouse lawn, a D. J. will offer up some favorite hits.

At 12 pm, the “What You Don’t See” trailer will open up to the general public and is sponsored by the Forest City Police Department. Bingo will begin on Clark Street and a bags tournament will begin on N. Clark Street.

The 1 pm hour sees a Waterball Tournament begin, fire truck rides from the corner of West J Street and 6th, and the municipal band will perform in the gazebo. Jed’s Lights and Sounds DJ will perform on N. Clark Street beginning at 2 pm.

The evening festivities get underway at 5 pm with the downtown beer garden opening up from 5 pm until midnight. Go-Kart Racing begins at 6:30 pm and continues until 9 pm. Families and attendees are welcome to attend the showing of Angels in the Outfield in the Civic Auditorium beginning at 7 pm.

The K Street Stage will again light up with entertainment beginning at 7 pm and continuing until 11 pm. Fireworks will begin at 10 pm in Pammel Park.