NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Trap Shooting Range Dates are Set

The Florence Trap Shooting Range is now open and is available on specific dates. According to Lisa Ralls, those who are avid target practice enthusiasts have the chance to take advantage of an open range in northern Iowa.

The range is located 1/2 mile south of Highway 9 on 60th Avenue between Thompson and Buffalo Center.

All shooting dates are Wednesday evenings from 5 pm to 7 pm and are supervised by a range safety officer. According to Ralls, supervised children who are capable and licensed can use the range too.

In case of inclement weather, trap shooting will be called off and the public will be notified through KIOW, the Winnebago County Conservation Board website, and Facebook page.