Puckerbrush Days in Full Swing in Downtown Forest City

Puckerbrush Days, Forest City’s annual community celebration will be July 18-21st, and as always, there will be a number of exciting events and activities going on around town.

The history behind the unique name of the celebration is an unusual one. Early on, the town was surrounded by a dense bush called Puckerbrush. The bush had a berry on it and when eaten, it would make you pucker. Although the bush has long been gone from Forest City, the name stands as a symbol of the city’s history.

Throughout the three day celebration, there are numerous events and entertainment opportunities available for families and community members to do, ranging from the Rotary Club’s chicken barbeque feed to new events such a downtown party featuring musical entertainment! Don’t miss the fun of Battle of the Businesses and the annual Parade. Other activities include fire truck rides and a craft show.

“I think every town should have an annual celebration,” said Forest City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kathy Rollefson. “Some people may have moved away, or are in town for a family reunion, and this gives them a place to meet and gives them more things to do while they’re here.”

This event is planned and coordinated by a volunteer committee under the Forest City Chamber of Commerce. If you want to get involved with the committee or volunteer opportunities with this event, contact the Forest City Chamber of Commerce at 641-585-2092.

Today’s events include face painting beginning at 9 am until 5 pm. A salad luncheon will be held at the Immanuel Lutheran Church starting at 11 am until 1 pm. At 3:30 pm until 7:30 pm there will be a D. J. performing on Clark Street. The beer garden will open at 4 pm and continue until midnight on Clark Street.

Food sites will open up in the late afternoon. The Boy Scouts will open their snack shack at 4 pm followed by the Lions Club Pork Steak Sandwich Feed at 4:30 pm. Then a free watermelon feed sponsored by MBT Bank will begin at 5 pm. The feed will continue until 6:30 pm.

The five o’clock hour will see a number of activities take place. The Decent Club will hold an Ice Cream Social beginning at 5 pm and the Bounce Houses will also open at that time. At 5:115 pm, a flag disposal ceremony will take place followed by the crowning of the Little Mr. and Miss Puckerbrush.

Evening activities will include the Battle of the Businesses starting at 6:30 pm and continues until 7:30 pm. Stage entertainment will feature Levi Smith from 7:15 pm until 8:15 pm, then Pianopalooza from 8:30 pm until midnight.