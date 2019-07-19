King: Lax Immigration Enforcement Put “Three in the Morgue in Des Moines”

Congressman Steve King released this video of comments he made today regarding yesterday’s triple-murder in Des Moines, Iowa. A twice-deported illegal alien has been arrested and charged with the murders. Not only has the accused killer been deported twice before, but news reports indicate that he has a prior federal conviction and that he already faced charges arising from a hit-and-run in May.

The triple murders in Des Moines are tragic, and the sadness of the event is compounded by the fact that they coincide with the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of Mollie Tibbets, an Iowan who was also killed by an illegal alien living in her community.

As King states: “There are thousands of graves across this countryside that are there because we didn’t enforce immigration law. If they are unlawfully present in America, and we enforce the law, they are not there to kill Americans or any of God’s children that would exist here in the United States.”