It’s Getting Hotter Today in the Area

Another hot, muggy day is ahead with most of Iowa under an excessive heat warning, as temperatures will climb into the 90s and heat index values could be as high as 110 degrees. Meteorologist Paul Fajman, at the National Weather Service, says Iowa is seeing several consecutive steamy days because we’re stuck in a pattern.

The excessive heat warning is posted through Saturday night for all but 16 counties along Iowa’s northern border. Fajman says Sunday may be the first day of relief, as temperatures may dip below 90. Too much exposure to high temperatures can cause heat exhaustion and heatstroke. A person with heat exhaustion may sweat a lot and have muscle cramps. Heatstroke is more severe: A person’s high body temperature could trigger an altered mental state and seizures. Ed Piasecki, a family nurse practitioner with UnityPoint in Urbandale, says they see a lot of both cases in urgent care.

Piasecki says heat-related illnesses can be prevented by hydrating with lots of water and tea and spending time in cooler, shaded areas.