Heritage Festival is Sunday in Forest City

The Heritage Festival will be Sunday at the Heritage Park of North Iowa. The event provides an opportunity for attendees to go back in time and experience life on the farm and in the home in older times. Organizer Jim Ouhlman explains the order of events on Sunday.

Attendees will have the chance to see a number of collections that are primarily from the area.

Some of these are very familiar while still other items are not so familiar.

The festival opens at 8 am on Sunday and continues until 5 pm. There will be a church service at 9 am.