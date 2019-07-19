Grassley Seeks Immigration History on Suspect in Des Moines Triple Homicide

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is seeking details on the immigration history of Marvin Oswaldo Esquivel Lopez, who allegedly murdered Rossibeth Flores Rodriguez and her two children in Des Moines, Iowa on Tuesday. Esquivel Lopez was previously deported from the United States in 2010 and 2011, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“The ugly act of violence that claimed the lives of a mother and her two children in Des Moines this week is shocking and heartbreaking. What’s worse, it appears that laws in place to protect against such violence failed this young family,” Grassley said. “It is crucial we understand how someone who had been twice deported from this country was able to re-enter for at least a third time and commit such an act of senseless violence. This case demonstrates yet again the need for Congress to take action to more effectively secure our border and keep dangerous criminals from so easily entering the United States.”

In the letter to acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, Grassley requested all information the agency has on Esquivel Lopez.