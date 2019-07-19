Count the Bees in Your Backyard

Scientists are asking everyone to get out and record all the bumblebees they see in their backyard during the 9 days between July 13 and July 21. Participants are urged to use the iNaturalist app under the “Backyard bumble bee count” project. The iNaturalist app can be downloaded onto smartphones and tablets and allows users to take pictures and record information on each bumblebee found. The data collected by this project will help us learn more about the distributions of these under-surveyed species. For more information about how to participate in the count, visit the Count Website and see what’s buzzing in your backyard!