Road Work Continues in Forest City

The Forest City Street Department has begun work on sidewalk reconstruction. Contractors are working at G Street and are expected to work north until they complete work on O Street. According to Forest City Administrator Barb Smith, the sidewalks will meet standards set by the city and the Americans with Disabilities Act or ADA.

Driveways remaining to be done along this route will be poured back also. Expect temporary lane closures at intersections and on driveways when this work begins. Sidewalk reconstruction work will be done on G Street, I Street, J Street, and O Street.

Grading and road reconstruction has begun on south 11th Street according to Smith.

The Road Department is advising motorists to expect this portion of the road to be closed until further notice. Access to the Fine Arts loading dock will be maintained as much as possible.

Utility work on East M Street and East N Street is expected to begin this week. Full road closures will be set up when the pavement is removed and utility work starts. Motorists are warned to expect this portion of the road to be closed until further notice.