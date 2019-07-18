Forest City Community Schools to Acquire Property

The Forest City Community School District Board of Education approved a property purchase during a Special Board of Education meeting on Wednesday. The district will purchase the lot north of the Boman Fine Art Center. The lot is comprised of two parcels of property between J and I Streets and John K. Hanson Drive and 11th Street. An anonymous donation provided to the district will cover the entire cost of the property acquisition.

For Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann, this opens a number of opportunities surrounding the Boman Fine Arts Center.

Waldorf University owns a small parcel of adjoining land and a shared service agreement is in process for the land maintenance. Lehmann feels that this was a great chance to take advantage of an opportunity.