Heat Advisory Posted for the Area

Today is the start of hot and humid conditions in the area. Forecasters are expecting temperatures to be in the 90’s and the heat index to reach above 100 degrees. Meteorologist Jeff Zogg with the National Weather Service says the conditions are right for heat to build over the area.

This means that people who work outside should take frequent breaks, drink lots of water, and check on those who are shut-ins or elderly. Zogg also says that these conditions will persist into the weekend.

For those who have to be outside now through Sunday, take the necessary precautions. Dress appropriately and stay hydrated.

The Heat Advisory will be in effect until 7 pm on Saturday. A Heat Advisory means that there will be a period where hot temperatures are expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.