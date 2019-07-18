Carolyn Cox of Forest City passed away Sunday, July 14 at her home after a courageous battle with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Please join us on Saturday, July 20 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm, with a toast and prayer at 3 pm at MAJOPA in Forest City to celebrate Carolyn – our beloved Mom, Partner, Grandma, Aunt and Friend! Carolyn requested a Coffee and Dessert reception with a toast. Sparkling wine will be provided for the toast but you are welcome to bring your own beverage to toast with as well. We look forward to seeing you there and celebrating Mom’s life with you!!!

The address to send cards to is:

36293 150th Avenue

Forest City, IA 50436

and donations will be made to Hospice of North Iowa in Carolyn’s name.

Donations in memory of Carolyn Cox can also be sent to:

Hospice of North Iowa

c/o memory of Carolyn Cox

232 2nd St SE

Mason City, IA 50401

*please be sure to indicate Carolyn on your check memo*

“Smile, love and be a good person.” – Carolyn

This truly embodies what our mom, Carolyn Cox, was all about. Everyone she met, she greeted with a smile and wished them well.

Carolyn was the bright spot in our family, not only to her immediate family, but to her Nephews and Nieces and their families, too. Carolyn is survived by her partner of 41 years, Dennis Helin, and children Traci Cox, Shane Cox and Lisa Helin and Step-Daughter Colette Helin. The shining stars of her life are her grandchildren; Ian Helin-Frank, Gracelyn Langfald, Parker and Ayden Cox. Carolyn was a life-long resident of the Forest City & Leland communities and also has many friends in the community.

Carolyn loved to shop, cook, travel, garden with her flowers, garage sale and spend time with family. Carolyn liked cooking so much, she organized a cookbook to raise money for the Relay for Life American Cancer Society. She was a really good cook and tremendous baker and always on the hunt for new recipes and cookware (if you need anything let us know … she probably had it!)

Carolyn battled hard after being diagnosed in November of 2018 with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. She lost her battle and went peacefully on Sunday, July 14 at her home. We are sure she’s now having coffee time in Heaven with her mom, Stella (Brones Carlson Irish), sisters Katie Kirschbaum and Wanda Schnebly and her brothers Doug and Jerry Carlson. Her father, Dean Carlson, nephews Kelly Schnebly, Jerry Dean Carlson, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends we are sure also welcomed her. We hope that she also gets to meets Elvis while in Heaven too!