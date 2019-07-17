Myrtle ‘Kay’ Aldrich, 80, of Rowan, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, July 19, 2019 at United Church of Rowan, 811 Pesch Street in Rowan, with Pastor Nancy Hofmeister officiating. Burial will take place in Graceland Cemetery in Rowan.

