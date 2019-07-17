Easton Barrus is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for July 17, 2019

PREP OF THE WEEK JULY 17 2019

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Belmond-Klemme High School. Easton Barrus finished his Bronco baseball in style last week. In an 8-7 win over West Bend-Mallard on Wednesday, Barrus hit a home run, scored 2 runs, and pitched two innings on the mound. Saturday, in a 10-2 loss to top ranked Newman Catholic, Easton was 2 for 3, including a monster 2 run home run. Barrus holds the school record for home runs in a career. Congratulations to Belmond-Klemme senior Easton Barrus, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.