District Baseball Scores

Class 1A

District 3

Bishop Garrigan 6

Newell-Fonda 9

Sioux Central 0

St. Edmonds 7

Newell-Fonda and St. Edmonds will play for a District title.

District 4

Newman Catholic 12

Central Springs 2

West Fork 10

North Iowa 2

Newman Catholic and West Fork will play for a District Title

District 5

Saint Ansgar 8

Rockford 1

North Butler 6

Janesville 5

North Butler and Saint Ansgar will play for a District Title.

Class 2A

District 3

Forest City 5

Osage 8

New Hampton 3

Lake Mills 0

New Hampton and Osage will play for a District Title. (Home Coverage 95.1 The Bull) (Away Coverage 98.7 Kiss Country)