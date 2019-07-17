District Baseball Scores

Class 1A
District 3
Bishop Garrigan 6
Newell-Fonda 9
Sioux Central 0
St. Edmonds 7
Newell-Fonda and St. Edmonds will play for a District title.
District 4
Newman Catholic 12
Central Springs 2
West Fork 10
North Iowa 2
Newman Catholic and West Fork will play for a District Title
District 5
Saint Ansgar 8
Rockford 1
North Butler 6
Janesville 5
North Butler and Saint Ansgar will play for a District Title.
Class 2A
District 3
Forest City 5
Osage 8
New Hampton 3
Lake Mills 0
New Hampton and Osage will play for a District Title. (Home Coverage 95.1 The Bull) (Away Coverage 98.7 Kiss Country)