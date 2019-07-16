North Iowa Students Receive Christopherson Medical Scholarships

The Christopherson Medical Scholarship Advisory Committee awarded $14,000.00 to seven North Iowa students studying medicine.

Student recipients of the Christopherson Medical Scholarship for the 2019-20 academic year include Kyle Armour, Miles Kramer, Thea Lunning, Benjamin Pappas, and Nicholas Stoyles (all of Mason City), Lucas Maakestad (Osage), and Eileen Solis (Hampton).

The Christopherson Medical Scholarship honors Dr. Joseph and Evelyn Christopherson, who served the medical needs of Mason City for more than 30 years. The scholarship is for medical students or pre-med students at any accredited public or private postsecondary educational institution (of pre-med applicants, preference is given to NIACC students).

The NIACC Foundation manages the scholarship fund and application process. For more information, contact the NIACC Foundation at 1-888-GO NIACC, ext. 4438 or (641) 422-4438.