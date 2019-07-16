Janet M. Nieman, 79, of Forest City died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 19, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Forest City with Pastor Doug Domokos officiating.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436 and also one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday

Interment will be held in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

Memorials may be directed to the Janet M. Nieman memorial fund in care of the family.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685