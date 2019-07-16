Forest City Police and Fire to Battle in a Charity Softball Match

Families of the Fallen will get a big boost as the Forest Fire and Police Departments will go head to head in a charity softball match. Josh Douglas, one of the organizers explains.

Families of the Fallen is a nonprofit organization that honors those who have fallen in the line of duty, be it as a fire-fighter, police office, ambulatory worker, or by serving in the military. The families that are left behind are honored at the Country Thunder Iowa Concerts with front row seating, free food, and other amenities.

The event is set up much like a National Night Out event.

Light concessions will be available, but Douglas suggests you bring food with you. Again, the game is Sunday at 5 pm at the Forest City High School Baseball Field.