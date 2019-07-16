Central Springs, Garrigan, and Algona High Heading to State

Fort Dodge, Iowa – Both the Central Springs and Bishop Garrigan softball teams punched tickets to play here next week.

Central Springs hosted East Sac County and dominated; winning 6-0. The Panthers (28-7) earn the #3 seed after being ranked #8 in the final IGHSAU rankings. They will get the #6 team Alta-Aurelia (20-9) at 5:30 pm on Monday.

Bishop Garrigan who was ranked 9th going into the postseason, defeated the #6 ranked team AGWSR 1-0. The Golden Bears (29-6) with the win earn the #6 seed for next weeks tournament and will take on the #3 seed Clarksville, the Indians are 31-1 on the season. The Golden Bears and Indians will battle on Monday at 1:30 pm.

Algona High defeated #3 ranked Humboldt in the Regional Semifinal to set up a matched with the Sprite Lake Indians. The Bulldogs defeated the Indians 8-3 to punch a ticket to the state tournament in Class 3A. Algona (17-10) has received the #8 seed and will take on #1 Davenport Assumption (38-2) at 7:00 pm on Monday.