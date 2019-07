The Winnebago County Conservation Board will be holding a program on Prairie Life at the Forest City Assisted Living, located at 635 Highway 9 East on Thursday. Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls believes that the program will be entertaining and informative for all ages.

For many, just hearing about the prairie is enough to conjure images of the open spaces, however, others sometimes need to touch, feel, or experience the prairie itself.

The program is free and open to the public.