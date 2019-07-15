Mildred “Nan” Parker, age 85, of Belmond, IA, died, Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her home in Belmond, IA, with her daughters at her side following a courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church, Belmond. Pastor Dennis Love will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, and continues one hour prior to the services at church Saturday.

