Meet The 2019 Winnebago County Fair Queen Contestants

Thompson, Iowa – The 2019 Winnebago County Fair is looming this weekend, and the Queen Coronation is one of the most important events. Who will represent Winnebago County at the Iowa State Fair in August? Below you can read about the candidates.

Kylie Buns

Kylie is the 17-year-old daughter of Teresa Buns and Paul Buns of Buffalo Center. Kylie is involved in vacation bible school, Winnebago County Task Force, Historical Society, cheerleading, Stampeded Yearbook, choir, and band. Kylie has a wide range of hobbies including showing rabbits, listening to music, asparagus hunting, camping, hiking, fishing, gardening, spending time with family, photography, creative writing, dancing in the rain, traveling, baking, and singing. Kylie’s fair involved includes showing rabbits, educational presentations, working exhibits, clothing selection, $15 challenge, visual art exhibits, animal science exhibits, riding 4-H floats, and taking part in the Hancock County District fair as well as State Fair. Kylie’s future plans are to attend college congregational or youth ministry and do creative writing on the side.

Harlie Lawson

Harlie Lawson is the 17-year-old daughter of Jamie Lingenfelter and Jeremiah Adams of Thompson. Harlie is involved in FFA, FCCLA, basketball, football cheer, cross country, musical, fall play, and student council. Harlie’s hobbies include working at the pool, riding horses as well as showing them and spending time with family. Harlie’s fair involvement includes showing horses and supporting other showmen. Harlie’s future plans are to attend La James College to become a cosmetologist and train hors3es on the side.

Katelin Adams

Katelin is the 18-year-old daughter of Diane and Jerry Price and Paul Adams of Thompson. Katelin’s activities include FFA, FCCLA, Student Council, National Honor Society, Church Youth Group, Vacation Bible School, AAU Volleyball, Northern Lights, North Iowa Betterment, lifeguard, and Winnebago County Junior Fairboard. Katelin’s fair activities are showing chickens, Junior Fairboard, grandstand events, and carnival games. Katelin’s future plans are to attend Minnesota West Technical and Community College to pursue a degree in Associates of Science. After two years she would like to transfer to Iowa State for a degree in Animal Science. She will be continuing her volleyball and basketball careers at Minnesota West.

The 2019 Winnebago County Fair Queen Coronation will take place Thursday, July 18th on the Winnebago County Fair Grounds at 6:30 pm.

http://www.winnebagocoiowafair.com/