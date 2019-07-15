Dean L. Schroeder, 90, of Clarion, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines.

Visitation for Dean Schroeder will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.

A Celebration of Dean’s life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 PM at the home of Dean’s son Dann, 1567 Tyrrell Lane in Belmond. Guests are invited to come and bring a story to share.

