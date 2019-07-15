Farmland Leasing Meeting Scheduled

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Worth County is hosting a free farmland leasing meeting on August 1st at 9:30 A.M. to address questions that landowners, tenants, or other interested individuals have about farmland leasing.

The meeting will be held at the Worth County Extension Office Community Room located at 1206 3rd Avenue North in Northwood at the Fairgrounds. Similar meetings are being held across Iowa. Other locations can be found by contacting the Worth County Extension Office or the ISUEO website at www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm/info/.

Attendees will gain an understanding of current cash rental rate surveys and factors driving next year’s rents such as market trends, tariffs, and the new Farm Bill. They will also learn about factors affecting land values and the results of farmland value surveys. The program will also include information on the new Farm Bill updates, the impact of tariffs and the outlook for next year. A 100-page workbook can be purchased that includes land leasing information such as surveys, sample written lease agreement, and termination forms, and many other publications.

“Due to changes in commodity markets and government programs farmland owners and tenants have challenging decisions to make, and this meeting provides information to stay up to date on farmland leasing issues”, says Kelvin Leibold, ISU Extension and Outreach Farm and Ag Business Management Specialist. Leibold and Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Education Specialist will be the presenters at the meeting.

The meeting is free courtesy of NSB Northwood State Bank, FSB Farmers State Bank, First Security Bank, and First Citizens Bank. There will also be free cookies, water, and coffee.

For more information please call Dennis Johnson, Extension Education Specialist at the Worth County Extension and Outreach office at 641-324-1531.