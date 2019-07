Drew Manning of Lake Mills, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on May 19, 2019. Manning was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and costs. Manning was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations.