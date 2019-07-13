West Hancock Students Receive Scholarships

The West Hancock Scholarship Board has announced the recipients of the Barbara J Rankin Csomay and Richard L. Csomay Scholarship Awards.

Barbara and Richard have generously funded six awards for students continuing their education at an accredited two or four-year institution or college. Their desire to assist students with eh rising costs of obtaining a college or university education has led to the funding and their commitment to continue the scholarship program.

The award recipients are Gavin Becker, Anna and Emma Chizek, Natalie Lemmon, Brigid Smith, and Dalton Subject. All of the recipients have demonstrated outstanding citizenship, work ethic, and above-average academic performance.