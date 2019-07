Ronald Chantrill of Klemme had entered a negotiated guilty plea after officers found multiple illegal narcotics during a search of his home. The drugs were found in various containers. The search was part of a large scale drug investigation in north Iowa

Chantrill was then charged with nine drug crimes. In the plea negotiation, he would plead guilty to three of the charges such as intent to deliver meth, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms. Sentencing will take place on September 3rd.