A Duesey of a Lunch Today

There will be a Duesey Day lunch served from 11 am to 1 pm today at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner. The menu includes hot sandwiches, potato salad, homemade pie, and more.

The church is on the right side of the parade route at 810 State Street and is air-conditioned. The lunch is in the basement which may be accessed from the parking lot door or, if an elevator is needed, from the east door of the Sunday School wing.

Fifty percent of the profits will go to future LWML projects in St. Paul and the other 50% will towards missions.