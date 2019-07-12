Merlyn R. Christensen, 86, of Clarion and formerly of Dows, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Pastor Mark Peterson officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery in rural Dows.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday.

