Local Church Sponsors a Blood Drive in Buffalo Center

Summer is always slow when it comes to giving blood. That is why the First Reformed Church in Buffalo Center wants to pick up the pace and sponsor a blood drive. Reverend William Peake explains.

Those who are interested should contact Deb Wirth at (641) 425-8377 to schedule an appointment. The drive will be held from 2 pm to 6 pm on Friday the 19th at the Buffalo Center First Reformed Church at 401 1st Street SW. There are 33 slots that remain open for reservations and walk-ins are always welcome.